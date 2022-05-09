Epic tablet deal takes up to $100 off Galaxy Tab S7 FE, slashes 50% off keyboard case

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is still one of the best tablets to buy. It's also a solid Galaxy Tab S8 or iPad alternative. If you're in the market for a versatile device for work and play, this deal is for you.

Samsung currently offers the 256GB model Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $579. Typically, this tablet retails for $679, so that's $100 in savings. Plus, save 50% on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE Slim Keyboard Cover Case (valued at $159.99). Sweetening the deal even more, Samsung is tossing in a $50 Google Play Credit.

In terms of value, this is one of the best Samsung deals you can get. Amazon is running a similar deal for $549 ($131 off) minus the $50 Play Store credit,

Samsung manufactures some of the industry's best tablets and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is no slouch. The tablet in this deal packs a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. Powering the device is a massive 10,090mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging support.

In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we were impressed by this tablet's premium design, gorgeous display and S Pen stylus. We were also floored by its long battery life which lasted 13 hours and 7 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the Galaxy Tab S7 FE an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE looks nearly identical to its predecessors, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. It ships with its own S Pen stylus which comes in handy when you want to jot down notes or sketch. And like other S Pen-ready Samsung phones and tablets, it has several drawing apps already baked in. Samsung also offers an optional Book Cover Keyboard (sold separately) if you want to use it as a laptop.

With a weight of 1.3 pounds and 11.2 x 7.3 x 0.25 inches, it's on par with the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (1.3 pounds, 11.22 x 7.28 x 0.22 inches).

If you want to own one of the best tablets on the market, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a solid buy.