Epic tablet deal takes up to $100 off Galaxy Tab S7 FE, slashes 50% off keyboard case

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is still one of the best tablets to buy. It's also a solid Galaxy Tab S8 or iPad alternative. If you're in the market for a versatile device for work and play, this deal is for you.
Samsung currently offers the 256GB model Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $579. Typically, this tablet retails for $679, so that's $100 in savings. Plus, save 50% on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE Slim Keyboard Cover Case (valued at $159.99). Sweetening the deal even more, Samsung is tossing in a $50 Google Play Credit.
In terms of value, this is one of the best Samsung deals you can get. Amazon is running a similar deal for $549 ($131 off) minus the $50 Play Store credit,
- Shop: Samsung's entire sale
- More: Best cheap tablet deals
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $679 now $579 @ Samsung
For a limited time, save $100 on the 256GB model Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE at Samsung. Plus, you'll receive $50 Google Play Credit and save 50% on the Galaxy Tab S7 FE Slim Keyboard Cover Case (valued at $159.99). In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Samsung manufactures some of the industry's best tablets and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is no slouch. The tablet in this deal packs a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8GHz octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. Powering the device is a massive 10,090mAh battery with 45W Super Fast Charging support.
In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we were impressed by this tablet's premium design, gorgeous display and S Pen stylus. We were also floored by its long battery life which lasted 13 hours and 7 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test. We gave the Galaxy Tab S7 FE an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.
In terms of design, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE looks nearly identical to its predecessors, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. It ships with its own S Pen stylus which comes in handy when you want to jot down notes or sketch. And like other S Pen-ready Samsung phones and tablets, it has several drawing apps already baked in. Samsung also offers an optional Book Cover Keyboard (sold separately) if you want to use it as a laptop.
With a weight of 1.3 pounds and 11.2 x 7.3 x 0.25 inches, it's on par with the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (1.3 pounds, 11.22 x 7.28 x 0.22 inches).
If you want to own one of the best tablets on the market, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a solid buy.