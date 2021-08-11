Epic OnePlus 9 5G phone deal knocks 50% off list price

Samsung flagship competitor, the OnePlus 9 5G is a solid choice if you're budget shopping for a new 5G phone. In response to Samsung's tempting new Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G pre-order deals, OnePlus is staging exclusive offers of its own.

For a limited time, save 50% on the OnePlus 9 5G when you open a new line at T-Mobile. Normally, this phone retails for $730, so you're getting the OnePlus 9 for an all-time low price. If you're due for an upgrade, it's one of the best phone deals going on right now.

OnePlus 9 5G deal

OnePlus 9 5G: 50% off @ T-Mobile w/ new line

Save 50% on the Editor's Choice OnePlus 9 5G when you activate a new line with T-Mobile. The phone in this deal packs a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.View Deal

To get this deal, you must purchase the OnePlus 9 5G under a T-Mobile monthly payment plan and activate a new line under an eligible service plan. Your cash back of up to $375 will appear as credits over the course of 24 months.

Below retail or not, the OnePlus 9 is one of the best smartphones for the money. Specs-wise, it features a 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 CPU and 8GB of RAM. For all your apps and important files, it offers 128GB of storage.

As we detail in our OnePlus 9 review, during testing, we were impressed by the phone's fantastic performance. We also loved its bright, vivid 120Hz display and battery life which clocked over 11 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test. We gave the OnePlus 9 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the OnePlus 9 features a glass construction and a barely visible OnePlus logo on the rear. There's a volume rocker on the left edge and an iPhone-like ring/vibrate/silent slider on the right. At 6.3 x 2.9 x 0.32 inches and 6.8 ounces, the OnePlus is on par with the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (6.29 x 2.93 x 0.33 inches, 6.7 ounces) and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max (5.8 x 2.8 x 0.29 inches, 6.7 ounces).

Simply put, if you want to enjoy high-end specs without the high price, the OnePlus 9 is a budget-friendly pick up.