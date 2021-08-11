Best Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-order deals

You can now pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for $1,799 directly from Samsung or the Samsung Shop app. If the price has you hesitant, Samsung offers a host of incentives for early adopters of its new Z series foldable phone.

From now until August 26, get $200 in Samsung credit when you preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 3 directly from Samsung. You can apply your Samsung credit toward future Samsung gadgets like the Galaxy Watch 4.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders will ship to meet the phone's August 27, 2021 release date.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-order deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 3 directly from Samsung now and get up to $800 off the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 when you trade-in up to four devices. Additionally, get $200 in Samsung credit to spend on accessories at Samsung.com or the Samsung Shop app. This preorder deal bundles four free months of YouTube Premium (valued at $47) three free months of Spotify Premium (valued at $29) and 6 free months of SiriusXM streaming (valued at $65). Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders arrive by August 27.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

As an alternative, pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 3 from Verizon and save up to $1,000 off the new Galaxy Z Fold 3. To get this deal, you must trade in your old or damaged smartphone within 30 days of purchase and open a new line. Plus get up to a $500 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard when you Switch to Verizon's 5G mobile network. This deal also tosses in $200 in Samsung credit to spend at Samsung.com. Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders arrive by August 27.

What's more, use Samsung's trade-in program to get up to $800 in instant credit toward your Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-order. You can trade-in up to four eligible devices from Samsung, Apple, Google, LG, and Motorola. Naturally, the previous-gen Galaxy Z Fold 2 nets you the highest trade-in value.

When you pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you can opt-in on a 3-year Samsung Care+ plan for a discounted price. You'll have no monthly payment for the first 12 months and you can cancel at any time.

Samsung aims to revolutionize your smartphone experience with the new Galaxy Z Fold 3. The world's first foldable phone with an under display camera, it features a 7.6 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2208 x 1768) 120Hz main display. When closed, its Dynamic AMOLED 2X (862 x 2268) cover display measures 6.2 inches.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3's clamshell design unfolds into a tablet which makes it easier to read and use apps. Integrated into its user interface is a quick access task bar which lets you open more than one window at a time.

Over its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 3's screen is up to 29% brighter without compromising battery life. For increased durability, it has an armor aluminum construction, gorilla glass screen and is IPX8 water resistant.

With Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU inside and S Pen support, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the ultimate multitasking phablet.