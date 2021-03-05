Elden Ring will not appear at upcoming Microsoft event

Elden Ring is one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming games, and yet, we haven't seen any footage of it for almost two years now. Sure, a terrible phone recording of a gameplay trailer leaked on the internet, but that doesn't really count as something "official."

Many of us, including myself, were hoping the rumored Microsoft event set to happen this month would finally give us a high-definition glimpse into the world of Elden Ring. However, Elden Ring and the dying of dreams are synonymous ideas, as General Manager of Xbox Games Marketing Aaron Greenberg confirmed that the company has no plans for a trailer like that.

Paul Thurrott, who covers news relating to Microsoft, claimed last month that Microsoft would be holding a "what's new for gaming" event to show off what the company has in store for fans. Shortly after, a rumor circulating around the web suggested an Elden Ring trailer would appear at the event.

It didn't take long for Soulsborne fans to get hyped, but Greenberg made sure to quell excitement as quickly as possible. In his tweet, he wrote "just to set expectations: this is not happening. There are always things we have in the works, but nothing coming soon that would feature game announcements or world premieres like this."

This is likely referring to the event itself, which could mean that even if this "what's new in gaming" conference happens, it won't be as big or important as some of Xbox's previous presentations.

If you're still desperate to see something of Elden Ring, a fan upscaled the leaked trailer footage to 720p and uploaded it on YouTube. It looks and sounds terrible, but this is seemingly more than enough to get the neediest fans excited.

We have no clue when Elden Ring will launch, but Jason Schreier on Twitter gave us a little hope, claiming that "there is strong evidence floating around that the game will be shown relatively soon." This could take a few months, but at least we have something to cling to.