Don't like the PS5? Don't worry -- it's the most customizable console yet

The PS5 will provide tons of custom options for gamers who prefer their consoles to reflect their unique style, taste and individuality. Matt MacLaurin, vice president of UX design at PlayStation, said that the PS5 will be the most customizable console yet, our sister site Tom's Guide reported.

In a now-deleted LinkedIn thread, MacLaurin engaged with many PlayStation fans who poured in with many questions about Sony's next-gen console. Though MacLaurin remained secretive about many of the questions we have on our minds (like, ahem, price!), the VP dropped some revealing hints about what we can expect from the highly anticipated PS5.

The PS5: Special Editions

MacLaurin hinted that the upcoming special editions of the PS5 will be sensational.

"You can count on even more beautiful (and hopefully radical) special editions," MacLaurin said. "Customizations with special editions will be beyond anything seen before. Someone mocked up a wooden one on Reddit and it looks crazy good.

Found this on Reddit, I looks nice #ps5 #wood

With the current-gen console, we saw a slew of eye-catching special editions, including Spider-Man, Days of Play and God of War. MacLaurin's use of the word "radical" tells us there's a good chance that future variations of the PS5 will blow our minds even more than the initial PS4, which could be a goodmor a bad thing. We'll just have to wait and see.

Will the PS5 come in black?

A PlayStation fan asked MacLaurin, "Will the PS5 come in black?" MacLaurin answered the fan's question with a devilishly vague response: "Maybe."

I imagine that MacLaurin's face contorted into a diabolical smirk -- he likely knew he was leaving us in excruciating suspense, and he loved every minute of it.

In the same LinkedIn thread, MacLaurin concurred with a PlayStation fan who said that he adored the console's controversial design. "I agree, but as we say in the industry, 'this design has a strong opinion,' so it's okay if not everyone loves it."

So far, we know that there are two models of the PS5: the standard version and the Digital Edition. The standard PS5 features a 4K Blu-Ray disc drive and the Digital Edition solely supports Internet downloads. Both are visually similar with a black inner core and a futuristic white shell, but the Digital Edition is sleeker and slimmer because it does not have the distracting, disc-drive bulge.

We look forward to seeing the wacky designs that the talented PlayStation team will create for the PS5.