Dell Inspiron 15 Intel Core i7 laptop hits record low price of $749

Dell's sitewide laptop deals slash up to $400 off select configuration PCs. Now is a great time to save on the top-rated Dell Inspiron 15.

As part of the sale, you can get the Dell Inspiron 15 with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $749 (opens in new tab) via coupon, "50OFF699". Typically, it costs $979, so that's $230 in savings and it's lowest price ever. This is one of the best Dell deals you can get right now.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 15: was $979 now $749 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

This laptop deal takes $230 off the Dell Inspiron 15 (5510) via coupon, "50OFF699". It's one of the best laptops for college students and business pros. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1080) display, 3.4-GHz Intel Core i7-11390H quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 512GB SSD.

Dell's Inspiron 15 is one of the best laptops for college students , business pros and anyone else looking for an everyday machine. The laptop in this deal packs a15.6-inch, (1920 x 1080) display, 3.4-GHz Intel Core i7-11390H quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and a 512GB SSD. You also get an HD 1280 x 720 at 30 fps webcam with dual-array microphones for video calls.

Although we didn't test the latest model, we find that Dell Inspiron laptops generally deliver solid performance. Dell Inspiron 15 reviews at Dell rate it 4.2 out of 5-stars. Satisfied customers praise its speed, and sleek, lightweight and durable design. Powered by Intel's powerful 11th Gen Intel Core CPU, the Inspiron 15 is well suited for applications that require speed and multi-tasking. What's more, Dell Mobile Connect lets you pair your phone with your laptop to access multiple devices at a time.

With a weight of 3.6 pounds and 14 x 0.7 x 9.1 inches, the Inspiron 15 is lighter than its 15-inch siblings. It's more portable than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches) and Dell Precision 7000 (5.5 pounds, 14.17 x 9.53 x 1.08 inches). Connectivity-wise, the Inspiron 15 has two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port (DisplayPort and Power Delivery) and an HDMI 1.4 port. There's also an SD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone/mic audio jack.

At just under $750, the Dell Inspiron 15 is a solid buy if you're looking for a solid all-around laptop.