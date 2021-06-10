Death Stranding Director's Cut revealed for PS5 with Metal Gear Solid vibes

Summer Game Fest 2021 unveils its second huge announcement, which is Death Stranding Director's Cut, a new version of the game coming to PS5.

It had a very odd reveal where the protagonist Sam was looking at a box and hopped into it like straight up Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut brings the genre-defying adventure to PlayStation 5. More details coming soon on this enhanced and expanded adventure from @KojiPro2015_EN pic.twitter.com/aBh4oJZg71June 10, 2021 See more

We have no idea what Kojima is planning with this Death Stranding Director's Cut, but we do know that he's going to reveal more about the game in the coming weeks.

If I had to guess, it seems like this game will have a number of Metal Gear references. Kojima also talked about the impact of COVID on the team and the effect on daily life in Japan. “It won’t be like the past, it won’t be one step at a time. It’s a drastic change, just like after 9/11,” Kojima said.

Developing...