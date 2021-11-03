Bose QC35 II headphones drop to $199 —lowest price of the year

Bose QC 35 II wireless headphones provide stellar noise cancellation — as seen in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. Right now, you can snag these awesome ear cans for a Black Friday price.

Right now, you can get the Bose QuietComfort 35 II for $249. That's $100 off their normal price of $349 and one of the best early Black Friday headphone deals you can get.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II deal

Image Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

One of the best headphone deals you can get right now takes $100 off the Bose QC 35 II noise-canceling headphones. They deliver above-average sound and superior noise cancellation. If you're looking for an immersive listening experience, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. View Deal

We usually don't recommend gadgets over 2 years old, however, the Bose QC 35 II remains one of the best wireless headphones around. They feature a comfortable over-ear design, noise cancellation and up to 20 hours of battery life.

Although we didn't test this model, in our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we praise their comfortable, sturdy design, great audio quality and active noise-cancelling. We were also impressed by their excellent 24-hour rated battery life.

Like its successor, the Bose QC 35 II supports Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free convenience. That means you can access music, weather, sports scores and news using just your voice.

To unlock even more features, the QC 35 II works with the free Bose Connect app for Android and iOS. This useful companion app lets you customize your sound, adjust noise-canceling levels and manage Bluetooth connections.

At $100 off, the Bose QC 35 II are at their lowest price of the year. If you're shopping around for the best noise-cancelling headphones, they're a wise choice.