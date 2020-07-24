Bose 700 noise cancelling headphones just got $100 cheaper

Forget Prime Day, back to school deals are in full swing at retailers right now. And in a rare deal, you can nab some Bose noise cancelling headphones for an unbeatable price.

Currently, Amazon has the Bose 700 headphones on sale for $299. Normally $399, that's $100 off and the lowest price we've seen yet for these noise-canceling can. Best Buy offers the same price.

This is one of the best headphone deals we've seen all year.

Bose 700 are one of the best wireless headphones to buy for music, video streaming, and taking phone calls.

They provide 11 levels of noise cancelling performance, hands-free voice assistant support and up to 20 hours of battery life.

In our Bose 700 review, we liked the headphones' detailed, accurate sound and excellent noise cancellation technology, which is packed into a sleek, low-profile design. We gave it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its overall performance

When it comes to sound quality, the Bose 700 headphones pump out detailed audio and crisp mids. You can use the free Bose companion app for iOS and Android devices to adjust the headphones' noise-cancellation level.

The convenient app also lets you choose your favorite digital assistant (Google Assistant, Siri or Alexa).

With its lightweight frame and cushiony leatherette earpads, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 provides supreme comfort. At 9 ounces, they're lighter than the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones (9.7 ounces) and heavier than the Bose QuietComfort 35 II (8.3 ounces).

This deal won't last long, so we recommend you grab a pair while they're still in stock.