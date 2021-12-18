The best RTX 3080 laptop deals in December 2021

When only the best gaming performance will suffice, RTX 3080 laptops are the only way to go. And with that 4K ray tracing capability of an RTX 3080 GPU comes a sky-high price tag.

I’ll be honest, deals on laptops this powerful are hard to come by. In my personal experience, RTX 3080 laptop discounts are usually hidden pretty well on retailer websites in some strangely creative ways; from demoting them to page 3 of the deals results to not highlighting that it's a price cut at all. It’s almost like retailers don’t want you to grab these laptops at a more affordable price.

But, luckily, we’re good at finding these sneaky discounts, both in the U.S. and U.K. So sit back and get ready to drop some cash on one of the best RTX 3080 laptop deals we’ve found.

Best RTX 3080 Laptop deals (US)

MSI GP66 Leopard: was $2,299 now $1,799 with rebate at Newegg MSI GP66 Leopard: was $2,299 now $1,799 with rebate at Newegg

Starting strong with MSI’s powerhouse, which combines an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, a 1TB NVMe SSD and a 15.6-inch, 1080p 240Hz display with an RTX 3080 for an incredible system at under $1,800.

MSI GE66 Raider: was $3,499 now $2,899 at Newegg MSI GE66 Raider: was $3,499 now $2,899 at Newegg

If you thought MSI couldn’t one-up the already powerful Leopard, allow me to introduce you to the bonkers GE66 Raider — Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU, a whopping 32GB DDR4 RAM, a 2TB NVMe SSD and a gorgeous 15.6-inch, 4K display up top.

Alienware x17 + AW510H gaming headset: was $3,648 now $3,329 at Dell Alienware x17 + AW510H gaming headset: was $3,648 now $3,329 at Dell

The latest 17-inch monster from Alienware comes with a slim construction that sports innovative thermal management to keep its Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD running at their best. Not only that, but you can get one of the key accessories for portable gaming at the same time: a great headset.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P: was $2,349 now $2,149 at Best Buy Gigabyte Aorus 15P: was $2,349 now $2,149 at Best Buy

Get $200 off this nicely-specced system from Gigabyte, which features a 15.6-inch, IPS panel up top with a 240Hz refresh rate, 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Best RTX 3080 Laptop deals (UK)

MSI GP66 Leopard: was £2,197 now £1,999 at Laptops Direct MSI GP66 Leopard: was £2,197 now £1,999 at Laptops Direct

Under the hood, you’ll find an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Up top, there’s a 15.6-inch, 1080p panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, and on the price tag, you’ll see a decent £198 discount!

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15: was £1,999 now £1,953 at Amazon Asus ROG Zephyrus G15: was £1,999 now £1,953 at Amazon

This doesn’t actually show as a discount on Amazon, but the price has been tumbling down over the past few months from over £2,600 and we now find it at its all-time low of under two grand! We love the G15, which goes double for this full-specced model with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 3080 and a 1TB SSD.