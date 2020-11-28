The best MacBook Cyber Monday deals 2020

As expected, MacBook Cyber Monday deals are epic this year. Following the release of Apple's new M1 chip-powered MacBooks, the brand's existing notebooks are seeing massive discounts.

In fact, bargain shoppers can take advantage of huge MacBook discounts during and after Cyber Monday. There are plenty of MacBook deals to be had right now. Retailers from Amazon to Walmart are running holiday sales with huge markdowns on various configuration MacBooks.

This year, we've seen excellent deals on the pricey 16-inch MacBook Pro shortly after its release. The biggest discount we've seen so far took $400 off the fully loaded 16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i9 chip.

So whether you're treating yourself or someone special to a new MacBook, now is the best time to buy. From the entry-level MacBook Air to the powerful MacBook Pro, here are the best early Cyber Monday MacBook deals right now.

Best MacBook Cyber Monday deals right now

Apple MacBook Pro 13" (M1/8GB/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,199 @ B&H Photo Video

This Cyber Monday deal from Amazon takes $100 off the new MacBook Pro. We tested this laptop and gave it a 5-star rating and Editor's Choice award for its stellar overall and gaming performance. It packs a 13-inch display, Apple's new M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1/8GB/256GB): $999 @ B&H Photo Video

For a limited time, you can save $100 on the MacBook Air with M1 at B&H Photo Video. Score this sleek design Apple laptop with clicky, comfortable Magic keyboard for less. It's one of the best MacBook Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (Core i3/8GB/256GB): was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $200 on the MacBook Air at Amazon. Score this sleek design Apple laptop with clicky, comfortable Magic keyboard for less. It's one of the best MacBook Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (Core i3/8GB/512GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon

If you need more storage, the 512GB model MacBook Air (Space Gray) is also on sale for $1,049 ($250 off). This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this 1.1GHz dual-core Core i3 configuration. The discount is applied at checkout. If you don't want to wait, it's one of the best MacBook Cyber Monday deals you can get. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020 (Core i5/8GB/512GB): was $1,499 now $1,349 @ Amazon

This MacBook Pro has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 1.4-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For a limited time, Amazon is taking $200 off this machine (see price at checkout). This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020 (Core i5/16GB/1TB): was $1,999 now $1,750 @ Amazon

This MacBook Pro has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 2.0-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Save $200 on this powerful Apple laptop ahead of Cyber Monday. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16" 2020 (Core i9/16GB/1TB): was $2,799 now $2,449 @ Amazon

If you want a machine with horsepower and storage, you can save $300 on this fully loaded MacBook Pro. It packs a 16-inch Retina Display, a 2.3-GHz Core i9 octa-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16"(i7/16GB/512GB): was $2,399 now $2,099 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice MacBook Pro packs a 16-inch Retina display, a 2.6-GHz Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD. For a limited time, it's $200 off at Amazon. View Deal