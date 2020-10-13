BenQ EW2780U 27-inch 4K Monitor 27% off in this Prime Day Deal

Did you ask for more Prime Day Deals? Well we got you covered with this 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 4K multimedia monitor from BenQ. The BenQ 27-inch EW2780OU is on sale on Amazon for $399. The panel features the company's with proprietary HDRi technology which enhances the viewers' experience with deeper hues and sharper details while viewing, creating content or playing games.

The BenQ 27-inch 4K EW2780U still has lot going for it, with its 27-inch panel. Based on IPS technology, it’s the real 4K deal with 3,840 by 2,160 pixels while covering 95% of DCI-P3 color spectrum, with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The monitor also boasts BenQ's HDRi technology, which detects the amount of light in the room, reads the content playing and alters brightness levels to make the color temperature more accurate.

