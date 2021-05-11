Asus reveals new ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop — and it boasts a 300Hz display

Asus has revealed its new and improved ROG Strix G15 and G17 (G513/G713) gaming laptops, with a focus on being an esports powerhouse with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU and the new AMD mobile CPU.



While being equipped with an RTX 30 series GPU and an AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU is impressive, one of the biggest updates Asus brings to its line of more budget-friendly gaming laptops is the 300Hz display panel, along with a WQHD 1440p 165Hz display option. So far, the Strix G15 and G17 refreshes certainly are looking to be portable powerhouses for gamers.

Asus ROG Strix G15/G17

The updated Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop will come equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs, paired with the highly sought-after AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile CPU. While Asus doesn't specifically state the CPU and GPU for the laptop, this is a combination many gamers have been seeking.

(Image credit: Asus)

The laptop's RAM supports up to 32GB of RAM, and boasts up to 1TB Dual SSD with an extra two PCIe SSD M.2 slots for more storage options. Along with this, both laptops will come with Dolby Atmos and two new improved speakers with AI noise-canceling features that claim to remove background noise.



Design

It's all about vibrant colors and big style with the updated Strix G15 and G17 models. This time, gamers can expect to choose from Red, Grey and Electro Punk. What's more, both will come with an improved RGB light bar.

(Image credit: Asus)

However, Asus has made a few tweaks with the laptops in terms of portability. Asus states the laptop's function keys are spaced for fewer misses, the directional arrows will be isolated for precise fingertip control, and both will also have an extended spacebar for greater comfort and accuracy.

Asus has also added its own "ROG Overstroke Technology," which claims to offer a faster and more responsive typing experience. The touchpad has an 85% larger active area, too.



Display

There are three display options available for the Strix G15 and G17, with each featuring adaptive-sync support to eliminate any tearing or stuttering. Expect a WQHD (1440p) 165Hz display panel with a 3ms response time, and is 100% DCIP-3 color accurate. There will also be an FHD (1080p) 300Hz and 144Hz display available with the same 3ms response time.

(Image credit: Asus)

Ports

Both laptops will have Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, three USB3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C port, HDMI 2.0 output, an RJ-45 Ethernet port, and an audio combo jack.

Heat

To keep both laptops cool, Asus has added liquid metal and a brand-new fan design to push performance without the fan getting too loud. We can't wait to test this out ourselves to see how cool both laptops stay.



Battery

The Asus ROG Strix G15 and G17 both come with 90 watt-hour batteries. This will hopefully offer a boost in battery life compared to its predecessor, the Asus ROG Strix G15 (G512LI).