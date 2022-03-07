Apple's March event may offer a "Peek" at a new display for the Mac lineup

You can follow our ongoing Apple March event live blog today for coverage of all of the latest from Apple including potentially a new display. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, "I also wouldn't rule out Apple previewing its next-generation external display...."

While not infallible, Gurman has an excellent reputation for predicting upcoming Apple releases. He stated, "I'm told Apple completed work on it months ago, and the device was due to launch soon after last year's MacBook Pro." He doesn't elaborate on this so we're left to wonder why it didn't make an appearance alongside or shortly after the MacBook Pro 14 and 16-inch? Was it due to supply chain issues that have befallen the tech industry during the Covid-19 pandemic?

Gurman doesn't have any firm specs to offer for the new Apple external display and leaves it open as to whether it is a follow-up to 2019's Apple Pro Display XDR or finally a return to the more affordable display market for Apple.

It's been three years since the Apple Pro Display XDR was launched, so it would be a good time for a refresh for the 32-inch 6K display that focused on high-end content creator users who require exact color calibration, who can afford the $4,999 (standard glass) to $5,999 (Nano-textured glass) price. 9to5Mac recently offered some details on alleged leaked specs for this monitor which included a 7K resolution, an A13 Bionic chip, and either a 32-inch or 36-inch panel.

However, previous reports on Gurman's Power On newsletter indicated that a new external display that is roughly half the price of Apple's Pro Display XDR is expected this year. Given the speculation that a new Mac Mini may arrive at the event, this more affordable option seems like a better fit. Apple hasn't launched a new consumer-grade monitor in over a decade, the Thunderbolt Display which debuted in 2011 was discontinued in 2016. While the display market is extremely competitive, Apple may see an opportunity with the increasing focus on the content creator market.

With the March Apple event almost here, we will find out shortly, so stay tuned, and we will keep you up to date with all the latest as it happens.

Via, SlashGear