Apple 'Peek performance' event is March 8 — may be the debut of a new iPhone SE, iPad Air and more

Apple's first event of 2022 is set to take place on March 8, with a low-cost iPhone SE (2022) with 5G connectivity and a new iPad Air 2022 gearing up to be the stars of the show — but there may be another surprise in store.



Taking place on Tuesday, March 8 at 1 PM EST / 6PM GMT / 10 AM PT, the Cupertino tech giant's virtual event is rumored to finally give us the low-down on its next-generation iPhone SE (2022) and fifth-gen iPad Air. However, we may also see one new Mac model. The invitation doesn't offer too many clues as to what will be revealed with "Peek performance." as the lone text outside of the time and instructions to watch online at Apple.com.

As previously reported, at least one new Mac model is expected to arrive this spring. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, this may be a new Mac mini with M1 Pro or M1 Max chips, but this could be left until later in the year. Gurman claims there are several Macs with M2 chips that will be announced in 2022, including a revamped MacBook Air, an iMac and a Mac Pro.



Apple may also have a new entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro up its sleeve. This comes from industry sources speaking with Digitimes, indicating a new MacBook Pro "is set for launch in early March." Apparently, production lines have been running throughout the Lunar New Year holiday period, which lines up with Apple's launch event.

Only time will tell if we see these new Apple devices introduced on March 8, but the likely contenders are the iPhone SE 2022 and iPad Air 5. Taking cues from the revamped Apple iPad mini 6, the iPad Air 5 is expected to be equipped with a speedy A15 Bionic, 5G support, and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera with the iPad Pro's Centre Stage feature. However, expect it to look very similar to the hugely popular iPad Air (2020).



The iPhone SE 2022 may get a similar update, with a processor upgrade (A14 or A15 Bionic) and 5G connectivity. The new model is also set to feature the same 4.7-inch display found in the current model and iPhone 8. We're hoping the new SE model will be identically priced with its predecessor, as it may leave room for a $199 iPhone SE (2020).



Whatever Apple is gearing up to unveil, we'll keep you posted on all the latest announcements. In the meantime, find out why the iPhone SE (2020) is still one of the best iPhones.