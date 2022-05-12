Apple may finally deliver USB-C on iPhone in 2023

Apple may finally ditch the Lightning port in favor of USB-C connectivity in 2023, and it's slated to improve the transfer and charging speeds on the rumored iPhone 15 — but it may be due to EU legislation.



Many have been longing for Apple to finally deliver a USB-C iPhone after using its niche lightning connectivity since the iPhone 5. In fact, the first modified USB-C iPhone sold for $86,000 in 2021, which shows how much iPhone users would prefer USB-C over Lightning.

According to notable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPhone in 2023 will adopt USB-C and abandon Lightning connectivity, with "existing USB-C-related suppliers of Apple's ecosystem become the market's focus" over the next couple of years. Apple already uses USB-C in its iPad Air and iPad Pro models, and its Apple Watch charger also uses USB-C connectivity.

(1/2)My latest survey indicates that 2H23 new iPhone will abandon Lightning port and switch to USB-C port. USB-C could improve iPhone's transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support.May 11, 2022 See more

While it makes sense for Apple to finally switch to a more universally used port, as seen in many Android devices, we have yet to officially see what the iPhone 14 will look like. With this in mind, speculation about the iPhone 15 can be touch-and-go.



Still, Apple has seen a lot of pressure to swap its iPhone's Lightning ports for USB-C, as legislation from the European Commission may force the Cupertino-based tech giant to make the switch. As previously reported, the EU wanted to establish a universal charger for smartphones and other devices. The aim to reduce electronic waste and support customer convenience for charging.



Major smartphone brands, including Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Nokia, previously agreed to sign a voluntary memorandum to start using the same chargers in 2011 with the goal to reduce the variety of chargers. However, Apple introduced its Lightning port in 2012 and expanded MagSafe technology to wirelessly charge its iPhone 12 and above.



Apple reportedly pushed back on the EU's previous effort to unify connectivity, indicating there would be even more electronic waste if customers were forced to switch to new connection options. However, the EU is still moving forward with the legislation, so it makes sense if Apple does bring USB-C to 2023's iPhone.



Apple at least uses a USB-C-to-Lightning cable, and moving to USB-C will make connecting to laptops, USB-C hubs and more a lot easier. In the meantime, check out what the iPhone 14 might bring to the table.