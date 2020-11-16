Amazon Black Friday Deals Week: $79 Kindle Fire HD 10 and more

Bargain shoppers can start access select early Black Friday deals right now, Amazon revealed Monday. More deals will roll out during Amazon Black Friday Deals Week which runs from Friday, November 20 through Black Friday on November 27.

This announcement arrives on the heels of Best Buy, Target, and Walmart dropping Black Friday ads featuring deals all throughout November. Amazon's Black Friday sale offers deep discounts on a range of categories including Amazon-branded devices, electronics, and gaming.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Black Friday deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $79 @ Amazon (Starts Nov. 20)

With its bright, vivid display and speedy performance, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable tablet that you can take everywhere. At $70 off, it's an even better value. View Deal

One standout deal is the Amazon Fire HD Fire 10 tablet for just $79.99 ($70 off) — it's the lowest price yet. If you're looking for an affordable tablet that performs just as good as it looks, the Fire HD 10 is a solid choice.

As for Black Friday deals on audio gear, Amazon is taking up 33% off Bose QC 35 II Noise-cancelling Headphones and 50% off Skullcandy Indy True and XT wireless earbuds.

For the gamer crowd, Amazon's Black Friday sale takes 16% off the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle. The bundle includes a Nintendo Switch console, dock, left and right Joy-Cons, 2 Joy-Con straps, a single Joy-Con grip, HDMI cable, AC adapter, and a full game download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on today’s best tech. Be sure to bookmark our Amazon Black Friday deals hub for this year's best holiday season discounts.

Amazon Black Friday Deals Week savings event