Amazon Black Friday deals 2020: The best early sales

Black Friday is approaching, however Amazon Black Friday deals are for the taking right now. Just about every retailer is offering Black Friday prices on today's top mobile tech this week.

So if you were anticipating Amazon's Black Friday to snag a sweet discount on a pricey laptop or tablet — you don't have to wait. Now is a great time to finally pull the trigger on that gadget you've been wanting.

While Amazon has yet to release a Black Friday ad, Holiday Dash deals offer epic Black Friday-like discounts every day.

For today only, you can get the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for $119.95 from Amazon. That's $80 off their normal $199.95 retail price and the best markdown we've ever seen for these over-ear 'phones. In fact, it's one of the best early Black Friday headphone deals we've seen so far.

As you can see, although Black Friday 2020 falls on November 27, we're already seeing early Black Friday deals on today's best headphones. Make sure you bookmark our Black Friday hub for the best Black Friday deals.

In the meantime, here are the top early Amazon Black Friday deals you can get right now.

Amazon Black Friday deals right now

Laptop deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: was $1,299 now $975 @ Amazon

This slim, stylish 2-in-1 laptop has a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) display, 1.2-GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This early Black Friday-like deal from Amazon takes $324 off which is $25 cheaper than Best Buy's current price. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $929 @ Amazon

This pre-Black Friday laptop deal takes $70 off Apple's latest MacBook. It packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU, a 256GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus graphics.View Deal

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop (512GB): was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Amazon

The HP Omen 15 2020 (15-DH1020NR) packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.View Deal

Google Pixelbook Go: was $1,399 now $1,321 @ Amazon

The best Chromebook on the market just got cheaper. Now $77 off, the high-tier Pixelbook Go is at one of its lowest prices yet. It has a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, an 8th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. View Deal

Tablet deals

All-new Kindle with Front Light: was $89 now $59 @ Amazon

This early Amazon Black Friday deal takes $30 off the All-new Kindle with Front Light. It packs a 6-inch screen and an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours, whether it's night or day.View Deal

Apple iPad 2020 (32GB): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

The latest 8th generation iPad is currently $30 off at Amazon. It packs a 10.2-inch Retina display and an A12 Bionic Soc for 40% faster CPU performance than the model's iPad's A10 chip. View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 11" 2020 (256GB): was $899 now $849 @ Amazon

The latest iPad Pro packs an 11-inch (2732 x 2048) edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, A12Z Bionic CPU, 256GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): was $649 now $549 @ Amazon

The iPad Pro of the Android world, the Galaxy Tab S7 has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with an S Pen. Oh, and the battery lasts for 13+ hours on a charge. For a limited time, it's $100 off its regular price. Own is now for its lowest price yet. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro X: was $1,299 now $899 @ Amazon

The Surface Pro X is a slimmer, premium version of the Surface Pro 7. For a limited time, the Surface Pro X with MS SQ 1 CPU, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD is $400 off. That's $50 shy of its all time low price and one of the best Black Friday tablets deals you can get right now. View Deal

Headphone deals

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $119 @ Amazon

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones give you booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. You can get these stylish, bass-heavy 'phones for $80 off ahead of Black Friday. This deal ends October 31.View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones deliver above-average sound and superior noise-cancellation. Currently, you can get the Black, Sliver or limited edition Rose Gold model for $199. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are back at their lowest price ever. With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around. Snag them now for a Black Friday worthy price. View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $39 below retail. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. View Deal

PC Accessory deals

Samsung 34-inch CJ791: was $899 now $654 @ Amazon

Samsung's 34-inch CJ791 Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor is now $246 off at Amazon. This powerful monitor comes with a handful of modern features, including a curved screen, QLED display and 3440 x 1440 resolution.View Deal

BenQ Zowie 24" 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor: was $289 now $199 @ Amazon

The BenQ Zowie 24-inch (1920x1080) gaming monitor has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a 1ms response time. Now $90 off, it's just $13 shy of its all-time low price. View Deal

Samsung 32" 1440p 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor: was $599 now $529 @ Amazon

The Samsung C32HG70 32-inch (2560 x 1440) curved gaming monitor ensures an immersive gaming experience. It features a 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and FreeSync technology.

WD My Passport 2TB USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive: was $79 now $67 @ Amazon

The WD My Passport portable hard drive has a thin and light design and has built-in security to keep your files safe. With fast data transfer speeds of up to 5 Gbps and 2TB of storage, it's a solid choice for backing up important files.



