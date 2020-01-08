Act Fast: Take $500 off the excellent Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED gaming rig

The Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED 4K Laptop is one of the best gaming rigs on the market. Rarely on sale, you can score this bad boy at an all-time price low right now.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED 4K Gaming Laptop on sale for $1,371.13. That's a massive $527 off and one of the best laptop deals we've seen.

Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED Laptop: was $1,899 now $1,371 @ Amazon

The Gigabyte AERO 15 4K OLED laptop is one of the best gaming machines on the planet. The Editor's Choice machine packs a stunning 4K OLED display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. It's a whopping $527 off.View Deal

In our Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED review, we gave this machine our Editors' Choice award for offering a winning mix of style and performance. (Although we reviewed a different configuration, many of the premium characteristics remain the same).

The configuration on sale features a 15.6-inch 4K OLED display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660 Ti GPU. While its spec sheet is impressive, the laptop's brushed aluminum design is equally striking. We also like that it includes a privacy shutter for the built-in webcam.

The AERO's 3840 x 2160 Samsung AMOLED panel is vivaciously bright. You won't need a gaming monitor to accompany this gaming rig. According to our colorimeter, the Aero 15's OLED panel covers a wide 200% of the sRGB color gamut, toppling the premium gaming laptop average (144%).

Our only gripe with this machine is with regards to its speakers. They could've benefited from more bass and at times sounded muted. Nevertheless, it's still an excellent machine, especially now that it's at an all-time price low.