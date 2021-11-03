Masks have made Face ID unlock for iPhone difficult, but fortunately, there is another option if you have an Apple Watch. Here's how to unlock your iPhone with Apple Watch.

Apple introduced this feature with iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 earlier this year and it's a fantastic option for anyone with an iPhone and Apple Watch. Using it keeps you secure while eliminating the hassle of punching in your passcode whenever Face ID doesn't work.

You don't need the latest iPhone 13 or Apple Watch 7 for this feature, but due to the iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 software requirements, you must have an iPhone 6s or newer and an Apple Watch 3 or newer. As long as you check those boxes this feature is quick and easy to set up and use so let's get to it.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

How to unlock your iPhone with Apple Watch

Open Settings

Select Face ID & Passcode

Enter your passcode when the prompt appears

Scroll down to Unlock with Apple Watch and tap on the toggle to turn it on

That's all there is to it. In the future, when you go through the process of unlocking your iPhone with Face ID if you are wearing a mask you will get a notification on your Apple Watch that your iPhone was unlocked by the Apple Watch. Just swipe up from the bottom of your iPhone and proceed as usual.

If someone takes your phone and tries to use this method the notification that indicates your iPhone was unlocked by Apple Watch also gives you the option to lock your iPhone and then it would again require a passcode to unlock it.

Hopefully knowing how to unlock your iPhone with Apple Watch saves you some time and hassle.