How to check if your password is compromised on iPhone and iPad

Data leaks are a nasty way for hackers to expose and sell your private information and, unfortunately, password leaks happen more often than not. Fortunately, Apple set up a cybersecurity feature to notify iPhone and iPad users when their login credentials for apps and platforms have appeared in a data leak.



Apple's password monitoring feature will let you know if your private credentials for Gmail, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and the rest of your saved passwords have been exposed. It then lets you quickly change these passwords before any malicious hacker catches wind. Here's how to find out if your password is compromised on iPhone and iPad.

How to detect compromised passwords on iPhone and iPad

While Apple's security monitoring will alert you if your account appears in a known data leak, your iPhone or iPad may not inform you until you use the password to log in to an account. For those with apps and accounts rarely logged into, it's a good idea to check your iOS device's security recommendations to see if there are any pending security risks.



You can find out if your saved passwords have appeared in a data leak on your iPhone and iPad with the same method below:

(Image credit: Future)

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

in Settings, navigate and tap on "Passwords."

Enter your passcode, Touch ID or Face ID.

(Image credit: Future)

Under "AutoFull Passwords," check if the "Security Recommendations" have found any security risks. A number will appear to notify you of how many risks have been spotted.

Tap on "Security Recommendations."

Your iPhone or iPad will list the accounts that have been compromised and have passwords appear in a known data leak. Tap on "Change Password on Website."

(Image credit: Future)

A pop-up window will appear leading you to the website where you can change your password.

The Passwords menu also lets you see all the passwords for different accounts currently saved. You can immediately delete a password for any website by tapping on the account.



