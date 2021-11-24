HP Envy x360 2-in-1 is only $750 in early Black Friday laptop deal

The HP Envy x360 13 2-in-1 laptop packs stellar performance into a sleek, premium, silver-coated design. And for a limited time, you can own this convertible laptop for only $750.

Save $250 on the well-received Envy x360 13 2-in-1 laptop. It comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1195G7 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 1920 x 1080-pixel OLED, touch display. The 360-degree hinge is versatile and lets you employ pen and touch inputs for sketching and taking notes.



HP is known for making some of the best convertible laptops and the Envy x360 13 is one of them -- and it's now $750 at Best Buy. The Envy x360 13 in this Black Friday laptop deal comes with an OLED, 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen display, a quad-core Intel Core i7-1195G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

In our HP Envy x360 13 review, we gave it a 4.5-star rating for its outstanding proccessor performance, bright-and-vivid 1080p display, and stylish and compact aluminium design. We were also impressed by its long battery life. When we tested it, the Envy x360 13 lasted almost 12 hours on a charge. Wow!

Its miniature footprint is striking. At 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, the Envy x360 13 is more portable than the the Lenovo Yoga C740 (12.7 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches) and the Acer Swift 3 (12.7 x 8.6 x 0.6 inches).

This convertible laptop also has a sweet variety of ports, including USB Type-A and Thunderblt 4 ports. And let's not forget about its flexibility! It can transform into several different modes, including tent and tablet.

At just $750, down from $1,000, the HP Envy x360 13 is a solid buy.