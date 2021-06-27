Not so long ago, remote working was seen as a fad. Consequently, only a few companies provided employees with opportunities to work remotely. But this all changed when coronavirus spread throughout the world in early 2020.

In response to the global pandemic, many governments introduced stay-at-home and social distancing measures. As a result, the vast majority of businesses shifted to remote working in order to follow these rules and protect their workers. And even when the pandemic subsides, many companies will likely continue to offer employees the option to work from home due to the proven success of remote working over the past year.

Remote working is certainly more popular than ever and is made possible thanks to advancements in technology. Today, there are many products that can make your life easier as a remote worker. From laptops to wireless charging pads, we round up the best tech and accessories for remote workers in 2021.

Apple iPad Pro

Tablets are great for browsing the web, reading emails, editing documents, and conducting other work-related activities while on the move. And the best tablet PC for professionals is undeniably the iPad Pro.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro is more powerful than ever, donning the same M1 chip that powers the new iMac. It also comes with a super-bright Liquid Retina or Liquid Retina XDR display, depending on whether you select the 11-inch or 12.9-inch model.

In terms of other features, the fifth-generation iPad Pro sports two rear cameras with a LiDAR scanner and 12-megapixel front-facing camera, 4K video recording, 5G connectivity, Apple Pencil support, Face ID, a USB-C port, and more. The new iPad Pro starts at $799.

Dell XPS 13

In the hybrid workplace, laptops are a must because they’re powerful and compact. But there are loads of models on the market today, so which should you choose? Our pick for the best laptop of 2021 is the Dell XPS 13 (9310).

It offers everything you’d want in a high-end laptop, including a 13.4-inch, 1920 x 1200-pixel display, an 11th Gen Itel Core i7 CPU, an Intel Iris Xe GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of onboard storage, a sleek and lightweight design, excellent battery life, Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6,, and many other great features. The base model costs $1,149.

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920

As a remote worker, you no doubt spend a lot of time on video calls. A great way to enhance the quality of your video calls is by investing in a top-notch webcam, and our favorite model is the Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920.

What’s excellent about the Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 is that it offers 1080p resolution, meaning your video calls will always be crystal clear. Thanks to a 78-degree field of view, the webcam can easily capture two people on a video call. Using its software, you can turn the Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 into a security camera, apply filters, change the angle, take stills, and more.

Other features provided by the C920 include HD autofocus, automatic light correction, two microphones, support for a wide range of operating systems, and many others. You can purchase it for $79.99.

Bose 700

Whether you want to listen to motivating music while you work or block out distracting sounds on a video call, buying a pair of wireless headphones is an excellent idea if you’re a remote worker.

The best pair of wireless headphones available today is the Bose 700, which offers eight different microphones, active noise cancelation, a 20-hour battery life, easy-to-use touch controls, faux leather ear cushions, a steel headband with a silicone foam under-layer, support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and many other features. You can buy the Bose 700 for $379.

Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse

Most remote workers use multiple electrical devices, such as smartphones , tablet PCs, and computers. If this sounds like you, it’s worth checking out the Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse .

Unlike regular mice, the Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse can be used with up to three devices simultaneously. This way, you won’t need to keep disconnecting and reconnecting the mouse every time you use a different device.

There’s also a handy utility button for quick meeting shortcuts, and when the mouse runs out of battery, you can either wirelessly charge it using a supported Qi charging accessory or with a USB-C lead. It retails at $59.99.

Moshi Sette Q

If you want to free space on your desk by eradicating bulky charging leads for different devices, one accessory to consider is the Moshi Sette Q dual wireless charging pad. With it, you can wirelessly charge two devices at the same time.

The Moshi Sette Q offers wireless charging of up to 15W for compatible smartphones and wireless headphones. But as it sports a USB-A port, you also have the option of charging other devices using a wire. Thanks to a sleek form factor and a stylish fabric finish, it’ll look good in all modern homes and offices. You can buy it for $99.95 on Amazon.

Ergo-Top 320 laptop stand

When you spend several hours a day working on a laptop, it’s common to experience physical pain and discomfort. But you can easily solve this issue by investing in a good laptop stand.

A great model to try out is the Ergo-Top 320 laptop stand, which is compatible with laptops with displays ranging from 14 inches to 16 inches. With the Ergo-Top 320, you can use your laptop at three different heights.

However, what sets the Ergo-Top 320 apart from other laptop stands is the fact that it’s made from compressed recycled plastic bottles. Costing £42.60, it comes in two standard colors: light grey and green.