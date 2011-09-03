XtremeMac Debuts Four Stereo Speaker Systems for iPad, iPhone, and iPod

It may be Labor Day weekend here in the U.S., but over in Berlin, Germany, the IFA trade show is still in full effect. As part of the weeklong festivities, XtremeMac, a maker of chargers, cases, and audio units for Apple devices, has unveiled four new speaker systems for use with the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and iMac.

'The first device, XtremeMac's Luna Voyager II allows users to set dual independent alarms and wake to their iPod, iPhone, iPad, FM radio, or a standard buzzer. In included app also provides users with an FM radio tuner controller and multiple channel preset.

The Soma Stand is a dual ported speaker that features a "fold n' go" design. Compatible with the iPod, iPhone, and iPad, the Soma Stand's two speaker legs expand to provide increased stability and an improved stereo audio experience. XtremeMac says the device can run for up to six hours on battery power for listening on the go.

If you don't have access to a fresh set of batteries and are nowhere near a power outlet, XtremeMac's portable Soma Travel has got you covered. This speaker dock, compatible with the iPod, iPhone, and iPad, runs off docked device's power supply. The system also features a compact design with a push-in/push-out case-friendly dock and swing out legs for improved stability.

The 10 watt Tango Bar is an amplified speaker, that features a single USB connection for both power and audio. Designed to fit beneath an iMac or Cinema Display, the bar offers a six speaker configuration with dual dome tweeters, midrange/bass drivers, and passive radiators for, what XtremeMac says is best in class audio.

Expect each of these products to be available sometime this October.