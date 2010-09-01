Lean Back: HP's Wireless TV Connect the Next Step in Wireless HDMI for Notebooks

Streaming your notebook's desktop wirelessly onto a large screen TV--the ideal 10-foot experience-- is still in its infancy, but HP's new Wireless TV Connect, which the company announced today, is a good step forward. The device consists of two boxes, both a little smaller than a paperback book. One box connects to a TV using HDMI; the other box connects to a notebook's HDMI and USB ports.

Unlike Intel's Wireless Display technology (available in laptops such as the Toshiba Satellite E205), there was little to no delay when moving the cursor on the notebook and it appearing on the screen, which bodes well for those who wish to use this setup for gaming. Additionally, HP's device lets you stream content--be it Blu-rays, streaming movies, and so on--in full 1080p. Yes, it's a bit bulky, especially if you're using it with a smaller notebook, but the technology is new, so we'll give it a pass for now.

The Wireless TV Connect should be available next month for $199.

