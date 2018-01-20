Trending

How to Use Windows 8: Tips, Tricks and How-Tos

By

Though it has been replaced by Windows 10, roughly 12 percent of users still rely on Windows 8 or 8.1. If you're one of the folks who is still using this operating system, we've got some advice.

From taking screen shots to making your desktop look like the one from Windows 7, these tips will help you make the most of Windows 8.

Windows 8 Tips