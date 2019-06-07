How to Enable Windows 10 Dark Mode

Dark mode is a popular design trend that's quickly finding its way onto all of our devices. Apple adopted the theme with macOS Mojave and Google will soon bring it to Android Q and Chrome OS. If you're a Windows 10 user, then you're in luck: Microsoft was very early to the movement and added a Dark Mode to Windows 10 several years ago.

The feature, which is baked right into Windows 10, changes the white spaces on your browser, apps and operating system UI to black. Most icons, tabs, and pages either become black or a shadowy gray, while text flips to white for high contrast. It's a nice effect, but if you prefer the white theme, check out our guide on how to enable Windows 10's new Light Mode.

MORE: How to Use macOS Mojave's Dark Mode

Along with looking cool, Dark Mode is said to reduce eye strain and even improve your sleep, so it's worth giving it a try once you've updated Windows 10 to the latest version. To help you do so, we've put together a simple guide on how to enable Dark Mode on a Windows 10 laptop.

How to Enable Dark Mode on Windows 10

1. Open settings by clicking on the start menu and selecting the gear icon.

2. Click on the Personalization icon

3. Select the Colors tab found on the left side of the page.

4. Scroll to the bottom of the page and choose Dark under "Choose your default app mode."