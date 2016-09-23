How to Use Evernote Like a Pro

Once you learn the basics of the note-taking-and-organizing app Evernote, you'll be adept at collecting and capturing the important information and data of your life. And, with these tips and tricks, you'll make it all the more powerful. We'll teach you how to to use it to archive Instagram photos, create slide deck presentations and even encrypt your notes for privacy. See our list below and learn how to become an Evernote whiz.
Evernote Tips
- Create Automatic Evernote Backups to Google Drive
- Add Text to an Evernote Web Clip
- How to Link or Merge Notes Together in Evernote
- Organize Evernote Notes with a Table of Contents
- Encrypt Text Notes in Evernote
- How to Email Notes into Evernote
- Sync Your Google Calendar with Evernote
- Transfer Notes from Evernote to OneNote
- How to Use Two-Factor Authentication in Evernote
- Create a Slide Deck Presentation without Leaving Evernote
- How to Use the Evernote Web Clipper
- Automatically Archive Your Instagram Photos with Evernote
- How to Export Evernote Notes