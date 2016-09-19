How to Email Notes into Evernote

Evernote works best when you use it as a catch-all for anything you have to remember. Those that struggle with Evernote are typically those that use separate apps for everything Evernote can do. In the end, it all comes out a jumbled mess of disorganized notes that you’re left to wade through in attempts to find what you’re looking for.

Sending everything, and I mean everything, to Evernote makes all the difference. Today, we’re going to learn how to email notes to Evernote using a custom email address and your existing mail client.

1. Open Evernote and your email client.

2. Click your profile photo icon and select Settings.

3. Scroll to the bottom of your Account Summary, where you’ll find your Evernote email address. Copy it.

4. Open your email client and find an email you’d like to send to Evernote.

I’m going to send the travel itinerary for an upcoming flight.

5. Click the arrow next to the reply button and select Forward.

6. Paste the Evernote email address into the To field.

7. Press send to mail the message to Evernote.

8. Add tags or change notebooks as needed.