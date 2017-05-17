Alienware 17 Now on Sale for $478 Off

When it comes to gaming, few manufacturers can compete with Alienware. Its new Alienware 17 laptop houses every bit of hardware any self-respecting gamer could want, from a quad-core CPU to a 6GB GTX 1060 video card.

Naturally, a system this well-equipped isn't cheap. In fact, it normally retails for $1,849, but today only you can use coupon code "REWARDS100" to drop its price to $1,371.99. That's $478 off and it's also $220 cheaper than a similar Alienware 17 laptop we featured in February.

Buy on Dell

A gaming rig is only as good as its hardware, and the Alienware 17 doesn't disappoint in that arena. It packs a 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB hard drive with 256GB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB video card. Meanwhile, its 17.3-inch IPS screen offers 1080p resolution.

Another cool feature included with this system is Tobbi EyeX software. The software can be used to both navigate Windows 10 and as a controller for some of your favorite games, which lets you shoot enemies just by looking at them. It currently works with 49 games including Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands, Watch Dogs 2, and Tom Clancy's The Division.

We found it more useful for everyday tasks like dimming the laptop's screen when walking away, but it's cool technology that feels like the future of tech and gaming.

Overall, the Alienware 17 leaves little to be desired. Excellent performance, an attractive design, and cool features make this $1,371.99 system a worthy investment for gamers.