Take $350 Off This GTX 1060-Equipped Alienware 13

Despite being the company's tiniest laptop, the Alienware 13 is a mobile powerhouse when it comes to PC gaming. At $1,649, it's far from being accessible for most consumers, but for a limited time, Alienware is slashing the price of its miniature gaming rig to $1,299.99.

The Alienware 13 is the smallest VR-ready laptop on the market. While 5.4 pounds may sound portly for a 13-inch laptop, the latest iteration is 21 percent lighter than previous models and it's among the thinnest gaming machines available.

Buy on Alienware

Inside the laptop's chassis you'll find a 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB PCIe SSD. The real heart of the system, however, is the Nvidia GTX 1060 graphics card with 6GB of VRAM. Thanks to the GTX 1060, you can pair the laptop with an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive for on-the-go VR.

The rear of the laptop sports a bit of a caboose, which the company added to keep the laptop's profile slim. It also houses some of the machine's ports like Thunderbolt 3, mini DisplayPort, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet.

Overall, the Alienware 13 is the baddest 13-inch gaming rig you'll find. Thanks to its current-gen quad-core CPU and GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, this laptop will keep you playing your favorite titles no matter where you find yourself.