Surface Pro Deal: Save Up to $350

Microsoft is giving one of our favorite 2-in-1s a generous price cut for Presidents Day. And the best part is — Amazon is price matching them every step of the way — and in some instances — even undercutting them.

Buy Microsoft Surface Pro on Amazon.com

The current-generation Surface Pro now starts at $719.99, which is $80 under the Microsoft Store's price. This base configuration includes a a 12.3-inch 2736 x 1824 touchscreen display, Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. However, we'd recommend stepping up to the Core i5-based model, which includes 8GB of RAM and a more reasonable 256GB SSD. This model is now selling for $1,099, which is $200 off its MSRP.

Few 2-in-1s can match the Surface Pro's brilliant PixelSense display, dynamic design, and premium inking experience. The Editors' Choice machine has one of the best screens on the market. We hate that it lacks USB-C and Thunderbolt 3, and we also find that its 7:30 battery life could be better, but its fantastic performance more than makes up for its flaws.

Configurations on sale include:

It's worth noting these models don't include the Surface Pen or Type Cover. Though you might be tempted to buy them together, in most cases it's cheaper to by them separately. For instance, Amazon has the Cover for $94.93 ($35 cheaper than MS Store), whereas the MS Store has the pen for $99.99 ($12 under Amazon's price).