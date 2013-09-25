Supposed Space Gray iPad 5 Surfaces in Leaked Photos

The iPhone 5s may finally be in the hands of consumers everywhere, but the details of Apple's next iPad are still up for speculation. The latest leaked photos of this fall's purported iPad 5 shows the slate in Space Gray, one of the three colors the new iPhone 5s launched in last week.

The leak comes by way of Sonny Dickson and shows various deconstructions of the new tablet in Space Gray as well as Silver. Like its iPhone counterpart, the potential Space Gray iPad has a black bezel. The Silver iPad wasn't shown with an accompanying bezel, but it's safe to assume that it will have the same white faceplate as the Silver iPhone 5s. It remains to be seen whether Apple is planning a gold iPad 5 to complement the full color set of the 5s.

This batch of photos is the latest in a long line of supposed iPad leaks. The first few reveals show off a tablet that has thinner side bezels for more screen size, and KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed that the device would be 25 percent lighter than its predecessor. The slate is expected to run the A7 processor of the iPhone 5s, pack a brighter display, and launch at $499.

While no official announcement has been made regarding the iPad 5, Apple is expected to reveal its new slates this October, which marks the one-year anniversary of the fourth-generation iPad.