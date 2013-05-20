SuperTooth Announces 15-Hour Bluetooth Headphones

SuperTooth is sinking its teeth into the Bluetooth headphone market. Ahead of CTIA, the company has announced the launch of the Freedom headphones, a pair of over-the-ear, NFC-enabled wireless headphones. Available this summer for $149, the cans will be featured with a high-gloss finish in white, black and blue.



The headphones will be compatible with all Bluetooth A2DP-enabled devices and have been outfitted with 40mm drivers for powerful sound. They also support aptX codec to maintain audio quality when streaming wirelessly. SuperTooth is also claiming that the cans will last a whopping 15 hours on a 3-hour charge. Similar to the Parrot Ziks and the Jabra Revo Wireless headphones, the Freedoms' NFC chip enables easy pairing with a quick tap against another NFC-enabled device.

Audio controls (volume, play/pause, next/previous track) have been built directly into the headphones. The Freedoms also function as a hands-free kit, eliminating the need for an audio cable. In case the battery runs out before listeners can recharge, SuperTooth will also include a 3.5mm audio cable.