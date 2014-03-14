Smartphone Madness 2014 Begins Monday, March 17

Forget Selection Sunday, we're kicking off this year's Smartphone Madness competition with 4G Phone Friday. In our 5th annual competition, there will be no screaming at refs or buzzer beater shots, but there's plenty of nail biting competition as the most popular smartphones face off for your votes. That's because who wins is all up to you, dear reader.

Starting Monday March 17 at 10 a.m. EST, voting will open in Game 1. Apple's iPhone 5s will face the LG G Pro 2 in a classic iOS vs. Android battle royale. The poll will remain open until Tuesday March 18th at 9 a.m. EST. Each business day for the next eight will repeat this pattern, leading into the Aristocratic 8. And so you can tune in to vote for your favorites, here's how the bracket breaks down.

MORE: Best Smartphones 2014

3/18: Samsung Galaxy S5 vs. Motorola Moto X

3/19: Samsung Galaxy Note 3 vs. Sony Xperia Z2

3/20: YotaPhone vs. Apple iPhone 5c

3/21: Nokia X Phone vs. ASUS Padfone X

3/24: BlackBerry Z30 vs. Google Nexus 5

3/25: LG G Flex vs. Nokia Lumia 1020

3/26: HTC One vs. Huawei Ascend Mate 2

A lot of debate and consideration went into selecting the Saccharine 16. We chose these phones based on popularity, features, value and general drool-worthiness. So who do you think should win and what does your bracket look like? It's up to you to vote and spread the word; the tip-off starts on Monday.