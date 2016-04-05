How to Shoot 4K Video on the iPad Pro

Apple packed the new 9.7-inch Apple iPad Pro with its best camera technology yet. The 12-megapixel iSight camera with Sapphire crystal lens can shoot Live Photos and panorama shots. It features autofocus and True Tone flash and noise reduction technology. It's also the first iPad camera to shoot 4K video (3840 x 2160) at 30 frames per second. But that functionality is not on by default. You have to tinker with the settings to get super high-resolution video. Here's how.

1. Tap Settings.

2. Scroll down.

3. Tap Photos & Camera.

4. Tap 1080p at 30 fps next to Record Video.

5. Tap 4K at 30 fps.

Now when you return to the camera app and set it to shoot video, you'll be recording in 4K. Note: One minute of 4K video will take up 375 MB of storage space. The lowest setting (720p at 30 fps) will take up just 60MB for one minute of footage.