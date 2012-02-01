Report: iPad 3 to Run Quad-Core A6 CPU, Ship with Wi-Fi Only or with Global LTE

Hot off the presses is this juicy addition to your iPad 3 rumors diet: It looks like the new tablet will come in Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi plus GSM/CDMA/LTE versions. BGR received images detailing these specs from a source claiming to have an iPad 3 in hand. The photos show information about the Apple tablet generated by the dev and debug tool iBoot.

The photos also appear to confirm a long-circulated rumor about which processor the iPad 3 will run; according to the iBoot document, it's a quad-core A6. If this is true (which it probably is), the iPad 3 will be the fastest iOS device yet.

While the leak lent credence to one rumors, it also appears to lay another one to rest. According to BGR, the two iPad 3 model numbers, J1 and J2, refer to the different connectivity options—Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi plus global LTE—and not two completely different versions. It's previously been reported that Apple would release two iPad 3 models: one with a mid-range price and one more high-end model. At least according to this latest report, that's not the case.

via BGR