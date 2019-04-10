Take $300 Off Razer Blade 15 w/ GTX 1060

Shopping for a gaming laptop that performs as good as it looks?

For a limited time, you can get the Razer Blade 15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $1,899.99. Normally, this gaming machine sells for $2,200 so that's $300 off and the best price we could find for this configuration. It features a 15-inch 1080p display, 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1060 Max-Q VR ready graphics card.

In our Razer Blade 15 review, we loved its svelte design, strong gaming performance, and solid battery life. Although we thought the display could have been a tad brighter, it earned a 3.5 out of 5 star rating.

During lab tests, we played Rise of the Tomb Raider and the Razer Blade 15 surpassed the median for premium-gaming laptops with a benchmark at 77 fps.

As with most gaming laptop deals, this one won't last long so act fast to get this Razer Blade at hundreds off its retail price.