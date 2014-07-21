Qblinks Acts As Notifier and Remote for Your iPhone

You do not need a smartwatch to remotely control your smartphone -- at least, you won’t once Qblinks is available. A Santa Ana, California-based startup designed Qblinks, a small multi-function device that can alert you to notifications, activate Siri, control music on your phone and snap photos on your phone. It can even detect the temperature in the room, locate your phone or tell you when your kids have arrived home.

These little discs use Bluetooth Low Energy to connect to your phone and the Qblinks Cloud. It has only one LED button, and is small enough to attach to a keychain or jacket. The user can cause any series of actions by clicking the button a specific number of times. You can also customize the color and flashing pattern of the Qblinks to indicate whether you are getting a call, a text message, a Facebook notification or other social network events. Qblinks uses an IFTTT-esque system that the company describe as an "event-action combination." Users can edit the functions of their various buttons via a smartphone app or Qblinks' website.

Qblinks is currently trying to raise $35,000 on Kickstarter to start the project. Backers can preorder one Qblinks button for $29, two for $49, three for $99, four for $125 or five for $149. The buttons come in white, blue, pink or soft-touch black. There are also special edition black versions that are available at the higher levels of backers. Qblinks offers a smartphone stand to any backer who shares info about the project on social media. The company currently expects to deliver all preorders by October 2014.

The Qblinks system presents a simple yet accessible way to use a smartphone. There are a lot of devices that will notify you or will be a remote. Qblinks' desire to incorporate all of these functions into one small device gives it a lot of potential. We hope to get our hands on the device in the near future. It's worth noting, however, it has not received FCC or IC certification yet.