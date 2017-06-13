16 Skins, Shells and Stickers to Personalize Your Laptop

Unless you purposely bought a bright tangerine laptop or a rose gold laptop or something else colorful and shiny, your laptop is probably pretty boring to look at. But that’s an easy fix. There are many skins, shells, and decals available to dress up a laptop and completely change its aesthetic with aftermarket products.

There are hundreds of products available to help customize the look of your notebook, but these are our favorites. Most of these are really cheap, and all of them can be removed easily. So if you don’t like your choice, try another one!

Brik Books Build-On Macbook Cover

Who says you have to stop playing with LEGOs just because you're an adult? Decorate your Macbook with this super cool LEGO-friendly cover! It’s made it different sizes to snap onto 11-inch and 13-inch MacBook Airs, and 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros. Build your favorite 8-bit characters, your name, a blocky sunset, anything you can dream up! LEGO bricks are not included, however, and it’s recommended that you snap the cover off before putting bricks on.

Speck See-Thru Case for 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro

This Speck case isn’t just colorful, it will also help protect your precious 13” MacBook Pro. Available in four colors, the Speck See Thru case has vents to help keep your MacBook cool. And since it’s made of polycarbonate plastic, it’s an extra layer of protection between your MacBook and disaster.

UAG Surface Book Feather Light Rugged Military Case

You just bought an expensive new Microsoft Surface Book and you’re afraid to pick it up and carry it anywhere. You need the UAG Surface Book Laptop Case! It has a dual-lock screen closure and a place for your Surface Pen. With rubberized bumpers and an impact resistant shell, it not only protects your Surface Book but also looks incredibly cool, like you have a top-secret laptop that was drafted into the military and must be protected at all costs!

Doctor Who TARDIS MacBook Air Decal

Doctor Who fans can totally geek out their MacBook Airs with this incredibly well-designed decal. The light from the glowing Apple will shine right through the TARDIS’s windows! Available for the 11-inch, 13-inch, 15-inch, and 17-inch MacBook Air, it’s made of high-performance vinyl and comes in custom colors.

MightySkins Composition Book Decal for Lenovo Yoga 900

Make your Lenovo Yoga 900 look seriously old-school – all the way back to elementary school! The MightySkins Protective Vinyl Skin Decal will make the Lenovo case look just like one of those black and white marble composition notebooks we all had to use, and it will also protect your case from dings and scratches. As a bonus, you get a free matching wallpaper in the same pattern for your screen!

Meffort Inc. Personalized Starry Night Laptop Skin

There’s something about Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night that we just can’t get enough of. And now you can make your laptop artsy too, with the Meffort Inc. Personalized Starry Night laptop skin. It’s anti-scratch, waterproof, removable and reusable, and even comes with your name printed in the lower left corner! It’s available in a wide variety of sizes, and will help protect your laptop from surface damage while looking gorgeous.

Monogrammed Damask Laptop Skin

Class up your laptop with this fancy, monogrammed skin! Available in a wide variety of colors and customizable to the exact size of your laptop, you’ll always know it’s yours because of the initials. Made from a woven polyester fabric, this skin has a matte finish and is easily removable. You can also customize the style of the monogram.

LSS Laptop Skin Sticker Cover Art Happy Face

Stand out from the crowd with this happy laptop skin from LSS. It’s dustproof, waterproof, non-fading, removable and will help keep the outside of your laptop from getting scratched up. It fits laptops from 17-inches to 19-inch wide, and has cut lines and directions to help you fit it to your laptop's exact size. It’s made of PVC vinyl, and will not leave a residue on your computer.

Decal Serpent BB-8 Vinyl Laptop Decal

Who doesn’t love BB-8? This all-weather vinyl decal was inspired by a combination of the adorable Star Wars character and the popular 2006 rap song Ridin' – an unlikely pairing if there ever was one, but it works here! This high-quality decal is made in the USA by Decal Serpent. It fits laptops from 11-inches to 17-inches.

TaylorHe 15.6-inch Laptop Skin with Colorful Pattern

This trippy, colorful geometric design is made out of vinyl, but has a leather effect when applied to your laptop. It’s designed for a 15.6-inch laptop, but can be trimmed down to fit virtually any smaller size. It will not only turn your laptop into a conversation starter, butwill also help keep it from getting scuffed up. Easy to apply and easy to remove, this skin is a great way to brighten up a boring laptop shell.

MightySkins Protective Vinyl Skin Bookshelves Decal Wrap

At this point, a lot of your books are probably in your laptop, so you might as well have books on your laptop too. This protective vinyl skin from MightySkins is designed to look like shelves packed with books. It fits most laptops between 11-inches and 17-inches, and comes with a matching screen saver! This removable skin will help protect your laptop from dings and scratches, and is most effective while wearing a tweed jacket and pretending to smoke a pipe.

LSS Cover Art Pink Water Drops Decal

You definitely don’t want to get your laptop wet. But with this Cover Art Decal from LSS, you can make it look like pink water drops are sliding down your laptop! This matte skin is dustproof, waterproof, removeable, and non-fading. It’s made of durable PVC vinyl and is designed to fit most laptops between 13-inches and 16.5-inches wide with cut lines to help you trim it to fit your laptop. It is non-toxic and environmentally friendly, as one would imagine a pink raindrop to be.

LSS Blue Skull Laptop Skin for Large Laptops

Have a large laptop? Like skulls? This is the laptop skin for you! The Blue Skull Laptop Skin from LSS isn’t just one skull, it’s several skulls and other dark images combined into one gruesome skull face. Designed to fit laptops from 17-inches to 19-inches wide, it’s made from the highest quality PVC vinyl and includes cut lines so that you can trim it to fit your particular laptop. Help keep your laptop scratch free, while at the same time scaring small children in coffee shops!

ARDOR Designs Tropical Water Blue Shimmer Surface Book Skin

No, you’re not on a tropical island staring at shimmering blue water. But you can pretend with this gorgeous, sparkly skin for your Microsoft Surface Book. This laminated skin attaches to the top of your Surface Book as well as the inside, surrounding the keyboard as you type. It has a glossy finish and can be removed without leaving any residue. Don’t forget your sunscreen! Wait, you’re just going to the library – better leave the bathing suit at home.

GelaSkins Big Chew Laptop Skin

Give your laptop some whimsical Star Wars flair with this delightful skin. The GeleSkins Big Chew Laptop Skin depicts Chewbacca blowing a big pink bubble in original artwork by Eric Fan! I shudder to think what a mess that bubble will make when it pops all over his big fuzzball face, but luckily the image is frozen in time before that sticky point. Available in a variety of sizes for both Apple and Razer Blade laptops, this fantastic skin can also be used on similarly-sized PCs.

GelaSkins Boombox Laptop Skin

Remember boomboxes? Lyle Owerko sure does, and he made the awesome original art that can transform your MacBook into an 80s throwback. Available for all MacBook models, they can also be used on similarly-sized PC laptops (there’s a size chart to help you choose the right one). At only a half millimeter thin, this funky skin will keep your laptop looking fresh and hip. Later skater!