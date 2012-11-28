OTA Fix for Windows Phone Random Reboot Issue Coming in December

Being an early adopter means putting up with occasional headaches as companies work the post-release kinks out of their products, and Windows Phone 8 buyers weren't immune to launch window woes. Several HTC 8X and Nokia Lumia 920 owners took to forums to complain about running into random reboot issues, prompting Microsoft to examine the issue. Barely a week after the problem was first reported, the Redmond company thinks it may have dug to the root of the problem, and says a fix should come soon.

"We’re continuing to investigate some reports of phones rebooting and have identified a cause with our partners," Microsoft said in a released statement. "We are working to get an over-the-air update out in December."

Microsoft didn't disclose the cause behind the issue or whether the problem is limited to particular devices.

Random reboots aren't the only concern plaguing some early Windows Phone 8 buyers. A small percentage of Nokia Lumia 920 owners report that their handsets are chewing through battery charges at a rapid clip and sometimes freeze completely. Nokia is looking into the matter, as we previously reported, but thinks it can already finger the culprit: overly active background apps. The company recommends using the back button to close apps to ensure they're shut down completely.

Via AllThingsD