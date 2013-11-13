Moto G Unveiled: 4.5-inch Display, Snapdragon 400 for $179 Off Contract

Just about four months after Motorola launched its Moto X, it's now introducing its budget-focused sibling -- the Moto G. The newest addition to the Motorola family will sell for $179.99 off contract.

The Moto G runs on a 1.2-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor with 1GB of RAM, which is a few generations behind the Snapdragon 800 chip you'll find in Android phones such as the Nexus 5 and LG G2. It comes with a 4.5-inch, 720p display packing 329 pixels per inch. In terms of design, the Moto G will sport the same edge-to-edge glass design and curved back of the Moto X. Motorola also says that this back will be removeable so users can customize it as they wish, with several color options to choose from. The budget-oriented Moto G will ship with Android 4.3 out of the box, but Motorola says its guaranteed to get Android 4.4 KitKat in the future.

The Moto G starts at $179 off-contract for 8GB of storage space, and the 16GB version sells for $199.99. This makes it one of the cheapest off-contract phones on the market. Other phones in that price range include the aging $179.99 Samsung Galaxy Prevail 2, which comes with a smaller 4-inch display with a 233 pixels per inch and Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.

With these mid-range specs, the Moto G certainly isn't a Nexus 5 killer, but it could appeal to shoppers on a tight budget. There's been no mention of 4G LTE support, so buyers may have to settle for slower data speeds as well. Motorola hasn't announced when the Moto G will launch just yet, but we'll update this story accordingly with new information.