Microsoft Will Give You a Dell Laptop If They Can't Upgrade You to Windows 10

The free upgrade offer to Windows 10 is closing; just two weeks left. Microsoft is pulling out all the stops to try and get everyone on board. If you bring your laptop to a Microsoft Store and their techs are unable to upgrade you within the day, they will give you a free Dell Inspiron 15 laptop. Not too shabby, right? Well, there is some fine print.

MORE: How to Use Windows 10

It must be inside of an actual Microsoft Store. There are roughly 100 such locations in the U.S. You must check in the eligible device at the Answer Desk before noon. And the offer is only as good as supplies last, or until July 29.

Not all laptops are eligible, either. Yours must power on, hold a charge and be "in fully functional, working condition without broken/missing components, cracked display/housing, liquid damage, modification(s) or have device warranty seal broken." If yours is not, Microsoft will take your existing laptop and give you $150 toward a new PC purchase.

If Microsoft is able to upgrade your old laptop, you will not get the new Dell. But, Microsoft will still give you $20 off on Office 365 Home. If you don't get upgraded before the 29th, Windows 10 Home will cost you $119 and Windows 10 Pro will cost you $199.

For companies, Microsoft has introduced a new monthly subscription fee for Windows 10. For Windows 10 Enterprise E3 businesses will pay $7 per user per month. This is currently limited to big companies, but there's nothing to say that someday a similar Windows 10 couldn't be rolled out as a service to consumers as well. But only time will tell that. Have you upgraded yet? Will you be?

Windows 10 Basics