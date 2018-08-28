Surface Go Is Now $59 Off (If You Act Fast)

Since its debut earlier this month, Microsoft's Surface Go hasn't seen much in terms of price cuts. Sure, we saw a few pre-order promos that bundled a free $50 gift card, but shoppers still had to pay full price for Microsoft's tablet.

Today, however, we're seeing the first significant price drop on Microsoft's newly minted tablet.

Best Buy via eBay is offering the Surface Go 64GB Tablet for $339.15 via coupon code "PREGAME15". That's $60 off and the best price we've seen for Microsoft's tablet. Alternatively, you can get the 128GB model for $466.65 via the same coupon ($83 off).

The Surface Go feels and looks like a premium tablet. It features a 10-inch 1800 x 1200 PixelSense display, 1.6GHz Pentium Gold 4415Y CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, 8MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera.

Its screen delivered excellent performance in our lab tests, averaging 415 nits of brightness. That's lower than the 2018 iPad's 489 nits of brightness, but miles above the average budget laptop's score of 245 nits.

When it comes to color reproduction, the Surface Go surpasses the iPad registering 129.2 percent of the sRGB color gamut compared to the iPad's 119 percent.

Performance-wise, it does an admirable job with everyday work. It juggled 15 open tabs in Chrome while running the Stride messaging app and streaming music from Spotify.. Battery life could be better, however, as it only lasted 6 hours and 6 minutes in our battery test, which is 4 hours less than the average tablet.

If you want the full 2-in-1 experience, the Signature Type Cover adds an extra $99 to the tablet's price or you can opt for the Alcantara Type Cover for $129, which comes in Platinum, Burgundy, and Cobalt Blue.

eBay's coupon expires August 29 at 1am ET and can be used sitewide.