Microsoft Reveals Oct. 2 Event: New Surface Imminent?

Now that Apple and Google have announced their upcoming fall events, it was only a matter of time until Microsoft declared when it will take the spotlight.

On October 2, at 4pm Eastern, Microsoft will hold an event that is reportedly focused on its Surface laptop line.

Microsoft confirmed the event in an invite sent out to media today, which reads "A moment of your time."

MORE: Which Surface Is Right for You? Go vs Pro vs Laptop

The event is likely to focus on updates to the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, to add 8th Gen Intel processors, as well as an update to the Surface Studio, the desktop made for creatives that launched two years ago and hasn't seen a new version since.

Don't expect anything major to happen to the Surface Pro, as ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley pegged its next major revision for mid-2019.

We will likely learn more about the Windows 10 October 2018 update, as it's slated to drop not too long after the event. Last month, Microsoft launched its Your Phone app, which provides greater integration between Windows 10 laptops and your smartphone, and we may see similar features detailed at the upcoming briefing.