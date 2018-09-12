macOS Mojave Coming Sept. 24: Here’s What to Expect

We finally have a release date for macOS Mojave (10.14). The next version of Apple’s desktop operating system will be available on Sept. 24.

Tim Cook casually dropped the important news as Apple’s iPhone event came to a close. With Mojave, Macs will support Dark Mode, a long-awaited feature that adjusts the entire OS to a darker color scheme.

At the event, Cook also mentioned updates to Desktop and Finder, along with enhancements to privacy and security. We know from the Mojave preview that a Stacks feature coming to the desktop will automatically group files and folders by their type. Also, Finder will receive a Gallery View, which shows larger previews and allows you to rotate and trim audio and video files from within a folder.

Regarding security, Mojave will supposedly ensure that your web browsing isn’t tracked on sites that have share, like or comment buttons. It will also combat fingerprinting, or when companies send targeted ads based on your device’s configuration.

The Mac App Store will be redesigned with changes Apple previewed back in June. The new look will imitate the recently overhauled iOS App Store, putting emphasis on apps, games and developers with a new Discover tab.

Another interesting feature new to Mojave is the Continuity Camera, an overhauled way to insert photos or documents from an iPhone to Mac apps.

We won’t know the full extent of the changes coming to macOS until Mojave officially launches. Fortunately, that day is fast approaching.