Best Buy Labor Day Sale: Up to $500 Off MacBooks

With back-to-school sales in full swing and many Labor Day deals now live, there's never been a better time to buy a new laptop. And for once we have good news for Mac fans.

Best Buy is discounting a handful of Mac laptops with savings of up to $500. If you're a student — or know one — with a valid edu e-mail address you can save an extra $125 dollars by signing up for Best Buy's student deals newsletter.

Upon signing up, you'll receive an instant digital coupon code which takes an extra $125 off Best Buy's sale prices. Alternatively, Best Buy is offering up to a $450 gift card for your old Mac, so if you don't have access to an edu e-mail, you can still save extra money on top of the current sale.

If you're looking to spend the least amount of money possible, Best Buy has the 2016 MacBook for $999.99. That's $120 cheaper than buying a refurb 2016 MacBook directly from the Apple Store. This system is configured with a 12-inch 2304 x 1440 Retina Display, 1.1-GHz Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Students can use their student discount to drop the price even lower to just $774.99.

If you require a little more CPU horsepower — or simply want a 2017 machine — there's the current-generation MacBook Pro 13.3-inch Laptop for $1,234.99. That's $65 under Apple's price for the same laptop. Activate your student discount and you can drop the price to $1,109.99. This model features a 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 Retina Display, 2.3-GHz Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD.

Best Buy's Apple laptop sale is valid through Monday.