LTE-Capable LG Lucid Coming to Verizon for $80

Get ready, folks; there's a new Verizon LTE smartphone in town. The carrier just announced the LG Lucid, which will ship with Android Gingerbread 2.3 but get the Ice Cream Sandwich upgrade in due time.

The curiously named Lucid (we wonder if LG took a few spins with the Android Name Generator) sports a 4-inch Gorilla Glass touchscreen and a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera capable of shooting 1080p video (Verizon says you'll be able to edit your footage directly on the phone). The dual-core processor runs at 1 GHz, and you get 1GB—for the mid-range price of $79.99 after mail-in rebate.

You won't have to wait long to pick up the LG Lucid if you so desire; it's dropping at Verizon stores just two days from now, on March 29th.