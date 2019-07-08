Better Than Prime Day: ThinkPad X1 Carbon Now $830 Off

Lenovo is jumping out ahead of Amazon Prime Day with an unbeatable sale on ThinkPad laptops.

The highlight is a killer deal on the 5th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon. This laptop may be a few years old but the huge savings Lenovo is offering makes it hard to pass up. Originally $1,679, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (5th Gen) with a Core i5-6200U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is now just $849 (a whopping $830 off) when you use the coupon code THINKDB1.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (5th Gen) for $849 w/ coupon THINKDB1 ($830 off, Core i5/8GB/512GB SSD)

This specific ThinkPad X1 Carbon was one of our favorite laptops of 2017 because of its long battery life, vibrant display and premium yet lightweight chassis. What makes this deal even sweeter is that the laptop's inflated retail price was our biggest gripe when it first launched.

It would be remiss to not mention that two newer versions of the X1 Carbon are also available. Those newer systems are on sale at modest discounts, with the stellar 6th Gen model starting at $1,139 ($380 off) and the brand new 7th Gen version going for $1,349 ($150 off).

If those notebooks aren't for you, then you can score some massive savings on some of Lenovo's other laptops. Our favorites include the Yoga C930 ($450 off with coupon PRESALEYOGA1), an excellent student laptop with a slim chassis and innovative sound bar hinge, along with the slim ThinkPad x280, which is now $710 off.

Lenovo didn't specify when this sale would end, so you might need to act fast. We don't blame you for waiting until Amazon Prime Day to buy a laptop --- just make sure to bookmark our hub page for updates on all the latest deals.