Jabra Freeway Hands-on: Surround Sound, Speak-to-Tweet In Your Car

The Jabra Freeway is a triple threat. This wireless Bluetooth speakerphone is the first to feature three speakers, which not only produces a heck of a lot of volume but enables a virtual surround sound effect in your vehicle. Like most competing products, this sleek accessory announces the names of incoming callers and lets you use your voice to make, answer, end, redial, or reject calls. But you can do a lot more with the help of the Voice Assist service (free 1-year subscription included), including respond to e-mail and texts and even post to Facebook or Twitter--all with your voice.

It gets better. The $129 Freeway features a built-in FM transmitter to play your phone's tunes through your car stereo and Noise Blackout Extreme dual-microphone technology to stamp out background noise. This speakerphone is even smart enough to sense when you've left or entered the car and turns itself on or off automatically. While not cheap, the Freeway is powerful enough to rock out in your hotel room as well as on the road and lasts up to 14 hours on a charge.

Thinking of hitting the Freeway? Check out the gallery and video below.